Watch Damon Albarn air new solo material and Blur classics on UK tour

Damon Albarn showcased a host of new tracks from his solo album alongside Blur classics in Coventry Tuesday night (December 7) during his UK tour.

The frontman performed a selection of cuts from The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows at the HMV Empire including the title track, “The Cormorant” and “Royal Morning Blue”, footage of which you can view below.

He then went on to play a host of Blur classics such as “Beetlebum”, “For Tomorrow”, “Tender” and “Girls & Boys” before wrapping up with “The Universal”. You can view a host of those performances below too.

His tour will call at London’s Union Chapel on December 14, the Barbican on December 21 before wrapping up in Dublin on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Damon Albarn played:

“The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”

“The Cormorant”

“Royal Morning Blue”

“Daft Wader”

“Darkness To Light”

“The Tower Of Montevideo”

“Polaris”

“Particles”

“Beetlebum”

“Under The Westway”

“My Terracotta Heart”

“For Tomorrow”

“Tender”

“Girls & Boys”

“The Universal”