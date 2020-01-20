Watch Bruce Springsteen play a surprise charity show in Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise special guest as this weekend’s Light Of Day charity concert at Asbury Park’s Paramount Theater, which raises funds and awareness to fight Parkinson’s disease.

As Rolling Stone reports, Springsteen was first brought onstage by sometime collaborator Jesse Malin to perform their 2007 duet “Broken Radio” before staying on to play Malin’s “Meet Me At The End of the World”.

Springsteen later returned for the headline slot, backed by Joe Grushecky And The Houserockers. As well as several of Grushecky’s songs, they played “The Promised Land”, “Atlantic City”, “Darkness On The Edge Of Town”, “Pink Cadillac” and “Savin’ Up”. For the encore, all the night’s performers reassembled onstage to sing “Light Of Day” before Springsteen closed the night with a stripped-back “Thunder Road”. Watch the footage below: