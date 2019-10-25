The Who’s film Tommy is being reissued – here’s an exclusive look at the mind-boggling new trailer…

The deaf, dumb and blind boy's amazing journey is back on the big screen

The Who‘s exhilarating rock opera Tommy is back in cinemas soon.

To celebrate this momentous event, we’re thrilled to bring you a first look at the new trailer, cut exclusively for this reissue.

Starring the band alongside Jack Nicholson, Elton John, Oliver Reed, Ann-Margret and Tina Turner – Tommy is Pete Townshend’s ode to teenage spirit, given suitably outlandish treatment by director, Ken Russell.

You can watch the trailer below.

TOMMY is released by the BFI in selected cinemas UK-wide from November 22. Click here for more information.

