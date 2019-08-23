Watch Bill Callahan cover Silver Jews’ “I Remember Me”

A tribute to David Berman

Bill Callahan has covered Silver Jews’ “I Remember Me” in concert.

Pitchfork reports that the show took place New York’s Webster Hall during Callahan’s current Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest tour

Callahan played “I Remember Me” as tribute to his friend and fellow Drag City artist, David Berman, who died earlier this month aged 52.

“The world is and will always be a David Berman lyric,” Callahan wrote on Twitter after Berman’s death was announced. “I miss you so much, David.”

