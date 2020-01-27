Watch Aerosmith reunite with Run-DMC at the Grammys

Last night’s Grammy Awards ceremony at Los Angeles’ Staples Center was overshadowed by the news of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, who died hours earlier in a helicopter crash.

Run-DMC were among the many acts to pay tribute, holding up one of Bryant’s No. 24 vests after they ‘gatecrashed’ Aerosmith’s two-song performance to reprise “Walk This Way” together:

Another duet featured Grammys host Alicia Keys teaming up with Brittany Howard on a new song, “Underdog”. Watch that below:

When it came to the awards themselves, Billie Eilish swept the board, picking up trophies for Album, Record and Song of the year, as well as Best New Artist. There were also gongs for Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, The Chemical Brothers and Gary Clark, Jr. View the full list of winners here.