Watch a video for Jane Weaver’s new single, “Heartlow”

Jane Weaver’s new album Flock – her poppiest effort to date – will be released by Fire Records on March 5.
Watch a Douglas Hart-directed video for latest single “Heartlow” below:
Says Weaver: “’Heartlow’ is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records. Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and arthurian forests.”
There’s a big interview with Jane Weaver in the new issue of Uncut, out this week – more details on that very soon. In the meantime, you can pre-order Flock here and peruse her 2021 tourdates below:
04 June: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland
05 June: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland
07 June: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK
08 June: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK
09 June: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
10 June: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
12 June: Thekla, Bristol, UK
13 June: District, Liverpool, UK
15 June: Village Underground, London
16 June: Chalk, Brighton, UK
17 June: Gorilla, Manchester, UK
18 June: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK
19 June: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK
20 June: Delamere Forest, Cheshire, UK (supporting Doves)