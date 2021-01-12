Watch a video for Jane Weaver’s new single, “Heartlow”

Jane Weaver’s new album Flock – her poppiest effort to date – will be released by Fire Records on March 5.

Watch a Douglas Hart-directed video for latest single “Heartlow” below:

Says Weaver: “’Heartlow’ is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records. Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and arthurian forests.”

There’s a big interview with Jane Weaver in the new issue of Uncut, out this week – more details on that very soon. In the meantime, you can pre-order Flock here and peruse her 2021 tourdates below:

04 June: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

05 June: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland

07 June: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

08 June: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

09 June: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

10 June: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12 June: Thekla, Bristol, UK

13 June: District, Liverpool, UK

15 June: Village Underground, London

16 June: Chalk, Brighton, UK

17 June: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

18 June: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK

19 June: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

20 June: Delamere Forest, Cheshire, UK (supporting Doves)