Watch a video for Brian Eno’s “Decline And Fall”

Brian Eno’s first collection of film and TV soundtrack work, Film Music 1976-2020, is due for release on Friday (November 13).

One of the tracks featured is “Decline And Fall”, taken from Henrique Goldman’s 2017 film O Nome Da Morte. Now Goldman has made a new video for the track, which you can watch below:

“Our video juxtaposes two cinematic narratives set in Brazil, one of the main frontiers in the final battle between man and nature,” explains Henrique Goldman. “The first comprises fragments of a drama about the tortured soul of the assassin portrayed in O Nome Da Morte, and the second depicts a magical natural phenomena – the Invisible River of the Amazon – a meteorologic process on a colossal scale, whereby rainforest trees continually spray billions of gallons of water into the atmosphere. An unforeseen, greedy and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money.”

You can pre-order Film Music 1976-2020 here and read a full review in the December 2020 issue of Uncut, which is still on sale here.