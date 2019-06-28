The Velvet Underground’s Complete Matrix Tapes comes to vinyl

The 8xLP set captures the band live in November 1969
The Velvet Underground box set The Complete Matrix Tapes is coming to vinyl on July 12.
Previously released on CD in 2015, the 43-track, 8xLP collection captures the band’s November 1969 residency at San Francisco’s Matrix club.
The Complete Matrix Tapes was recorded over the nights of November 26 and 27 by the post-John Cale incarnation of the band, with Doug Yule on bass and keyboards.
Some of these recordings previously appeared on the 1974 compilation 1969: The Velvet Underground Live (albeit from a less reliable source), while 18 of them were also previously in the 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of The Velvet Underground. However, this is the first time that all the available Matrix tapes will be released together on vinyl.
You can pre-order The Complete Matrix Tapes here and check out the tracklisting below:
LP ONE
Side 1
I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 1)
What Goes On (Version 1)
Side 2
Some Kinda Love (Version 1)
Heroin (Version 1)
LP TWO
Side 1
The Black Angel’s Death Song
Venus In Furs (Version 1)
There She Goes Again (Version 1)
We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 1)
Over You (Version 1)
Side 2
Sweet Jane (Version 1)
Pale Blue Eyes
After Hours (Version 1)
LP THREE
Side 1
I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 2)
Venus In Furs (Version 2)
Some Kinda Love (Version 2)
Over You (Version 2)
Side 2
I Can’t Stand It (Version 1)
There She Goes Again (Version 2)
After Hours (Version 2)
LP FOUR
Side 1
We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 2)
Sweet Bonnie Brown (It’s Just Too Much)
Heroin (Version 2)
Side 2
White Light/White Heat (Version 1)
I’m Set Free
LP FIVE
Side 1
We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 3)
Some Kinda Love (Version 3)
There She Goes Again (Version 3)
Side 2
Heroin (Version 3)
Ocean
LP SIX
Side 1
Sister Ray Part 1
Side 2
Sister Ray Part 2
LP SEVEN
Side 1
I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 3)
What Goes On (Version 2)
Some Kinda Love (Version 4)
Side 2
We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 4)
Beginning To See The Light
Lisa Says
New Age
LP EIGHT
Side 1
Rock & Roll
I Can’t Stand It Anymore (Version 2)
Side 2
Heroin (Version 4)
White Light/White Heat (Version 2)
Sweet Jane (Version 2)
