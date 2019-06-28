The Velvet Underground’s Complete Matrix Tapes comes to vinyl

The 8xLP set captures the band live in November 1969

The Velvet Underground box set The Complete Matrix Tapes is coming to vinyl on July 12.

Previously released on CD in 2015, the 43-track, 8xLP collection captures the band’s November 1969 residency at San Francisco’s Matrix club.

The Complete Matrix Tapes was recorded over the nights of November 26 and 27 by the post-John Cale incarnation of the band, with Doug Yule on bass and keyboards.

Some of these recordings previously appeared on the 1974 compilation 1969: The Velvet Underground Live (albeit from a less reliable source), while 18 of them were also previously in the 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of The Velvet Underground. However, this is the first time that all the available Matrix tapes will be released together on vinyl.

You can pre-order The Complete Matrix Tapes here and check out the tracklisting below:

LP ONE

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 1)

What Goes On (Version 1)

Side 2

Some Kinda Love (Version 1)

Heroin (Version 1)

LP TWO

Side 1

The Black Angel’s Death Song

Venus In Furs (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 1)

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 1)

Over You (Version 1)

Side 2

Sweet Jane (Version 1)

Pale Blue Eyes

After Hours (Version 1)

LP THREE

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 2)

Venus In Furs (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 2)

Over You (Version 2)

Side 2

I Can’t Stand It (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 2)

After Hours (Version 2)

LP FOUR

Side 1

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 2)

Sweet Bonnie Brown (It’s Just Too Much)

Heroin (Version 2)

Side 2

White Light/White Heat (Version 1)

I’m Set Free

LP FIVE

Side 1

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 3)

Some Kinda Love (Version 3)

There She Goes Again (Version 3)

Side 2

Heroin (Version 3)

Ocean

LP SIX

Side 1

Sister Ray Part 1

Side 2

Sister Ray Part 2

LP SEVEN

Side 1

I’m Waiting For The Man (Version 3)

What Goes On (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 4)

Side 2

We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 4)

Beginning To See The Light

Lisa Says

New Age

LP EIGHT

Side 1

Rock & Roll

I Can’t Stand It Anymore (Version 2)

Side 2

Heroin (Version 4)

White Light/White Heat (Version 2)

Sweet Jane (Version 2)

