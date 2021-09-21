Tori Amos announces lockdown-inspired new album Ocean To Ocean

Tori Amos has announced details of a new album – see the artwork and release date for Ocean To Ocean below.

The new record follows 2017’s Native Invader, while more recently, she released a book, Resistance, which was published by Atria in May last year.

The new record, which is set to come out on October 29 via Decca Records, was inspired by Amos‘ time in lockdown in Cornwall.

“This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” she said in a statement. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be.

“I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”

See the artwork for Ocean To Ocean below:

Of the album’s inspirations, she added: “If you processed troubling things by traveling, that was taken off the table.

“My pattern has been to jump on a plane and go to the States. I would travel just to have new experiences. I had to find a chair instead, and ‘travel’ like I did when I was five – in my head.”

Ocean To Ocean is set to be toured around the UK and Europe next year, with the shows taking place in February and March next year.

See the dates below:

February 2022

16 – Berlin, Tempodrom

17 – Katowice, Spodek

18 – St Polten, Festspeilhaus

20 – Frankfurt, Alte Oper

22 – Munich, Philharmonie

23 – Zurich, Volkshaus

24 – Milan, Teatro degli Arcimboldi

26 – Lyon, Le Radiant

28 – Paris, Olympia

March 2022

2 – Hamburg, Laieszhalle

3 – Amsterdam, Carre

4 – Amsterdam, Carre

6 – Copenhagen, Royal Theatre

7 – Oslo, Konserthaus

9 – Brussels, Cirque Royal

11 – London, Palladium

12 – London, Palladium

14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

15 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

17 – Cork, Opera House

18 – Dublin, Olympia