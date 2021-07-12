Tori Amos announces UK and European tour, hints at new album

Tori Amos has announced a UK and European tour, taking place across February and March next year.

The tour will kick off in Berlin, before heading through Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the UK and Ireland. Tickets are available through Amos’ website.

Alongside the announcement on social media, the singer said to expect “more exciting news regarding the new album and US tour” in the coming weeks.

Tori Amos‘ last album was 2017’s Native Invader. More recently, she released a book, Resistance, which was published by Atria in May last year. The memoir explores her three decades in music creating “meaningful, politically resonant work against patriarchal power structures”.

In May, Amos announced a limited re-release of her 1994 album Under The Pink, including a pink vinyl pressing.

Tori Amos’ UK/European 2022 tour dates:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 16 – Berlin, Tempodrom

Thursday 17 – Katowice, Spodek

Friday 18 – St Polten, Festspeilhaus

Sunday 20 – Frankfurt, Alte Oper

Tuesday 22 – Munich, Philharmonie

Wednesday 23 – Zurich, Volkshaus

Thursday 24 – Milan, Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Saturday 26 – Lyon, Le Radiant

Monday 28 – Paris, Olympia

MARCH

Wednesday 02 – Hamburg, Laieszhalle

Thursday 03 – Amsterdam, Carre

Friday 04 – Amsterdam, Carre

Sunday 06 – Copenhagen, Royal Theatre

Monday 07 – Oslo, Konserthaus

Wednesday 09 – Brussels, Cirque Royal

Friday 11 – London, Palladium

Saturday 12 – London, Palladium

Monday 14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Tuesday 15 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Thursday 17 – Cork, Opera House

Friday 18 – Dublin, Olympia