Thundercat announces UK and European tour for 2022

Thundercat has announced details of his UK and European tour that will take place next year.

The LA artist, real name Stephen Bruner, will resume touring in 2022 in support of his 2020 album It Is What It Is after his previous live plans were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thundercat will head to the UK for a trio of dates in March and April 2022 before then moving on to the continent.

He’ll kick off the UK leg of his tour in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballroom on March 29, 2022 before dates at the Manchester Academy on April 1 and the O2 Academy Brixton in London on April 3.

You can see details of Thundercat’s upcoming UK and European live dates below.

March 2022

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

April 2022

1 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

4 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

5 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

6 – Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR

9 – De Roma, Antwerp, BE

10 – Astra, Berlin, DE

Tickets for Thundercat’s 2022 UK and European tour are on sale now.

It Is What It Is landed in fifth place in Uncut’s 50 best new albums of 2020 list. We said: “Bass virtuoso and Kendrick veteran Stephen Bruner continued his journey into the furthest reaches of exploded fusion.

“Seeming to chronicle the boom-bust cycle of a love affair, his fourth album was composed of short pieces (the better, perhaps, to accommodate busy electronica, hard ’70s grooves and sweet soft rock) but visionary and unified in scope, floating on Thundercat’s falsetto and the sweetly candid nature of his lyrics. Joining him on the mind-expanding mission were guest stars Steve Arrington and the idiosyncratic rapper Lil B.”