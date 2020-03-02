Subscribe
Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at All Points East

With an acoustic piano set of solo songs and "Radiohead classics"

Sam Richards

Thom Yorke has been confirmed to play All Points East in London’s Victoria Park on May 24, as main support to Massive Attack.

Unlike his current electronic-focused Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes shows where Yorke is accompanied by Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barr, his All Points East set will be a solo piano affair. As well as his solo material, the press release promises he will perform songs from Radiohead’s catalogue “in a never-seen-before way”.

Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene have also been added to the bill on May 24, which already includes Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, TNGHT, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

Tickets are available now via the All Points East website.

Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
The latest in Uncut's Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Uncut – April 2020

Who's next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Uncut – March 2020

Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

