Thom Yorke announces new album, Anima

Along with a Netflix short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Thom Yorke has announced that his new album Anima will be released by XL on June 27.

The album was produced by Nigel Godrich and contains several of the songs he debuted on his solo tour last year, as reviewed by Uncut.

A short “one-reeler” film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson will be launched on Netflix on the day of Anima’s release, set to three songs from the album. Watch a trailer for that below:

Anima will be released on double vinyl, CD and digital formats, plus a deluxe double vinyl book edition. See more details and pre-order here, and check out the tracklisting below:

01 Traffic

02 Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)

03 Twist

04 Dawn Chorus

05 I Am a Very Rude Person

06 Not the News

07 The Axe

08 Impossible Knots

09 Runwayaway

10 Ladies And Gentlemen, Thank You For Coming [vinyl only]

