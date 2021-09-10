The Waterboys announce new box set, The Magnificent Seven: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam Band, 1989-1990

The Waterboys have announced details of a new box set, The Magnificent Seven: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam Band, 1989-1990.

Comprising 5 CDs and a DVD, the box is due for release by Chrysalis Records on December 3.

You can pre-order by clicking here.

Advertisement

The box set covers a particularly fertile period for the band – from spring 1989 to summer 1990 – when the band’s core line-up of Mike Scott (vocals, guitars, piano), Steve Wickham (fiddle/mandolin/organ), Anto Thistlethwaite (saxophone/mandolin) Colin Blakey (organ/piano/whistle) and Trevor Hutchinson (bass) was augmented by Sharon Shannon (accordion), Colin Blakey (uilleann pipes/flute) and Noel Bridgeman (drums/percussion).

It features material drawn from demos, radio sessions, live and the extensive studio recordings that yielded the album Room To Roam.

Format details:

Super Deluxe Edition

5x CD and 1x DVD in Hard Back Folder

1x 240pp Hardback Book (approx. A4 sized)

1x Rigid Slipcase to hold above two books.

Clamshell Box

5x CD and 1x DVD in card sleeves

1x 54-page booklet with band commentary on the tracks

Vinyl

2LP 45rpm Half-Speed Master at Abbey Rd

5mm Side Spine, with insert of the original inner

Advertisement

Digital

5CD set

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam band, 1989-90 tracklists:

CD1: CELTIC SUMMER

And A Bang On The Ear [Live]

Morag [Songwriting Demo]

The Winkles Overture

Bonnie Kate

The Woodland Strut

On My Way To Heaven [Live]

Maggie (It’s Time For You To Go) [Live]

Old England [Live]

Natural Bridge Blues

The Wayward Wind

Morag

That’s The Way The World Goes Round

Roche’s Favourite

Defying Gravity / Colin’s Tune

Rocking Rose

Song Of The River

Three Ships

The 3 Minutes Before Dinner

When Will We Be Married [Radio Session]

The Streets Of Galway [Live]

CD2: THE RAMBLES OF AUTUMN

This Is The Sea-New Morning [Live]

When Ye Go Away [Live]

Fisherman’s Blues [Live]

Strange Boat [Live]

Rainy Day Women Numbers 12 & 35 [Live]

Dingle Regatta

A Pagan Place / Reels [Live]

The Munster Hop [Songwriting Demo]

Custer’s Blues [Live]

Girl Of The North Country [Live]

The Trip To Broadford / Sweet Thing / Blackbird / You Can’t Always Get What You Want [Live]

Your Darling Ain’t Your Darling Anymore [Demo]

Higherbound / The Kings Of Kerry [Live]

Saints And Angels [Live]

Something That Is Gone [Songwriting Demo]

CD3: WINTER’S WORK

Carolan’s Welcome [Live]

The Raggle Taggle Gypsy [Live]

Disease Of Conceit [Live]

Spirit [Live]

With The Scottish Fiddlers Of Los Angeles [Live]

Morag [Live]

Danny Murphy [Songwriting Demo]

Jimmy Hickey’s Waltz [Live]

How Many Songs Till I Get Home [Live]

The Hut On Staffin Island [Dressing Room]

The Pan Within [Live]

Learning The Polka [Tour Bus]

The New-Mown Meadow [Live]

Somebody Might Wave Back [Live]

A Man Is In Love [Demo]

Something That Is Gone [Demo]

Islandman [Backing Track]

Song From The End Of The World [Demo]

Bigger Picture [Songwriting Demo]

Maybe The Sandman [Rehearsal Jam]

A Life Of Sundays [Songwriting Demo]

CD4: ATLANTIC SPRING

A Man Is In Love [Rough Mix]

A Life Of Sundays [Rough Mix]

Bigger Picture [Rough Mix]

Lost Highway

The Raggle Taggle Gypsy [Backing Track]

The Trip To Broadford [Rough Mix]

The Wyndy Wyndy Road

Spring Comes To Spiddal [Rough Mix]

Loopers Return [Band Room]

Further Up, Further In [Overdub Session]

Blues With Barry [Band Room]

And I Dreamed I Wandered

Room To Roam [Instrumental]

The Happy One-Step-Blackbird [Band Room]

Upon The Wind And Waves [Rough Mix]

Islandman [Rough Mix]

Yellow Submarine [Aran Islands]

The Star And The Sea [Alternative Version]

Higher In Time

Tripping Up The Stairs

Bed On The Floor

A Song For The Life [Warm Up]

A Song For The Life

Nanny Water

Natural Bridge Blues [Box Version]

The Kings Of Kerry [Outdoor Version]

Spring Comes To Spiddal [Outdoor Version]

The Inchicore Reel-Alright Folks Now, Time Please

How Long Will I Love You 2021

The Music Lasts Forever [Band Room]

CD5: ROOM TO ROAM (Album, 2008 Remaster) –

In Search Of A Rose

Song From The End Of The World

A Man Is In Love

Bigger Picture

Natural Bridge Blues

Something That Is Gone

The Star And The Sea

A Life Of Sundays

Islandman

The Raggle Taggle Gypsy

How Long Will I Love You

Upon The Wind And Waves

Spring Comes To Spiddal

The Trip To Broadford

Further Up, Further On

Room To Roam

The Kings Of Kerry

DVD: A BAND FOR ALL SEASONS (Home Movies]

Glastonbury 18/6/1989 [approx. 75mins]

On My Way To Heaven

Strange Boat

Girl From The North Country

Bed on The Floor

Maggie It’s Time For You To Go

When Ye Go Away

Billy The Kid

And A Bang On The Ear

Big Blue Ball

The Whole of The Moon

Jimmy Hickey’s Waltz

When Will We Be Married

Good Morning Mr Customs Man

Fisherman’s Blues

This Land Is Your Land

Further Up Further In

Lost Highway

TEATRO ORFEO, MILAN 29/11/1989 [approx. 1hr 57mins]

Fisherman’s Blues

Strange Boat

Girl From The North Country

A Man Is In Love

When Ye Go Away

The Raggle Taggle Gypsy

In Search of A Rose

Old England

Natural Bridge Blues

Has Anybody Here Seen Hank?

A Song For Life

And A Bang On The Ear

Good Morning Mr Customs Man

Jimmy Hickey’s Walk

When Will We Be Married

Be My Enemy

The Trip To Broadford / Sweet Thing / Blackbird / You Can’t Always Get What You Want

How Many Songs Till I Get Home

Spirit

The Whole of The Moon

Higherbound

Medicine Bow

This Is The Sea

Room To Roam

Spiddal House Recording Sessions (1990, approx. 20mins)

Home movie footage of the band recording during the summer of 1990 at Spiddal House, Galway, Ireland.

CÉ A CHÓNAIGH I MO THEACHSA? SPIDDAL HOUSE (2010, TG4, approx. 5mins)

An extract from a Gaelic television channel TG4 documentary about the life of Spiddal House. Mike and Steve return to the house many years later, recalling memories recording at the house.

Return To Spiddal (2012, Short Film, approx. 12mins)

A short documentary of a benefit concerr Mike, Steve and Anto performed in 2012 at the Park Hotel, Spiddal, Ireland.