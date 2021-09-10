The Waterboys announce new box set, The Magnificent Seven: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam Band, 1989-1990

The Waterboys have announced details of a new box set, The Magnificent Seven: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam Band, 1989-1990.
Comprising 5 CDs and a DVD, the box is due for release by Chrysalis Records on December 3.
You can pre-order by clicking here.
The box set covers a particularly fertile period for the band – from spring 1989 to summer 1990 – when the band’s core line-up of Mike Scott (vocals, guitars, piano), Steve Wickham (fiddle/mandolin/organ), Anto Thistlethwaite (saxophone/mandolin) Colin Blakey (organ/piano/whistle) and Trevor Hutchinson (bass) was augmented by Sharon Shannon (accordion), Colin Blakey (uilleann pipes/flute) and Noel Bridgeman (drums/percussion).
It features material drawn from demos, radio sessions, live and the extensive studio recordings that yielded the album Room To Roam.
Format details:
Super Deluxe Edition
5x CD and 1x DVD in Hard Back Folder
1x 240pp Hardback Book (approx. A4 sized)
1x Rigid Slipcase to hold above two books.
Clamshell Box
5x CD and 1x DVD in card sleeves
1x 54-page booklet with band commentary on the tracks
Vinyl
2LP 45rpm Half-Speed Master at Abbey Rd
5mm Side Spine, with insert of the original inner
Digital
5CD set
THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: Fisherman’s Blues/Room To Roam band, 1989-90 tracklists:
CD1: CELTIC SUMMER
And A Bang On The Ear [Live]
Morag [Songwriting Demo]
The Winkles Overture
Bonnie Kate
The Woodland Strut
On My Way To Heaven [Live]
Maggie (It’s Time For You To Go) [Live]
Old England [Live]
Natural Bridge Blues
The Wayward Wind
Morag
That’s The Way The World Goes Round
Roche’s Favourite
Defying Gravity / Colin’s Tune
Rocking Rose
Song Of The River
Three Ships
The 3 Minutes Before Dinner
When Will We Be Married [Radio Session]
The Streets Of Galway [Live]
CD2: THE RAMBLES OF AUTUMN
This Is The Sea-New Morning [Live]
When Ye Go Away [Live]
Fisherman’s Blues [Live]
Strange Boat [Live]
Rainy Day Women Numbers 12 & 35 [Live]
Dingle Regatta
A Pagan Place / Reels [Live]
The Munster Hop [Songwriting Demo]
Custer’s Blues [Live]
Girl Of The North Country [Live]
The Trip To Broadford / Sweet Thing / Blackbird / You Can’t Always Get What You Want [Live]
Your Darling Ain’t Your Darling Anymore [Demo]
Higherbound / The Kings Of Kerry [Live]
Saints And Angels [Live]
Something That Is Gone [Songwriting Demo]
CD3: WINTER’S WORK
Carolan’s Welcome [Live]
The Raggle Taggle Gypsy [Live]
Disease Of Conceit [Live]
Spirit [Live]
With The Scottish Fiddlers Of Los Angeles [Live]
Morag [Live]
Danny Murphy [Songwriting Demo]
Jimmy Hickey’s Waltz [Live]
How Many Songs Till I Get Home [Live]
The Hut On Staffin Island [Dressing Room]
The Pan Within [Live]
Learning The Polka [Tour Bus]
The New-Mown Meadow [Live]
Somebody Might Wave Back [Live]
A Man Is In Love [Demo]
Something That Is Gone [Demo]
Islandman [Backing Track]
Song From The End Of The World [Demo]
Bigger Picture [Songwriting Demo]
Maybe The Sandman [Rehearsal Jam]
A Life Of Sundays [Songwriting Demo]
CD4: ATLANTIC SPRING
A Man Is In Love [Rough Mix]
A Life Of Sundays [Rough Mix]
Bigger Picture [Rough Mix]
Lost Highway
The Raggle Taggle Gypsy [Backing Track]
The Trip To Broadford [Rough Mix]
The Wyndy Wyndy Road
Spring Comes To Spiddal [Rough Mix]
Loopers Return [Band Room]
Further Up, Further In [Overdub Session]
Blues With Barry [Band Room]
And I Dreamed I Wandered
Room To Roam [Instrumental]
The Happy One-Step-Blackbird [Band Room]
Upon The Wind And Waves [Rough Mix]
Islandman [Rough Mix]
Yellow Submarine [Aran Islands]
The Star And The Sea [Alternative Version]
Higher In Time
Tripping Up The Stairs
Bed On The Floor
A Song For The Life [Warm Up]
A Song For The Life
Nanny Water
Natural Bridge Blues [Box Version]
The Kings Of Kerry [Outdoor Version]
Spring Comes To Spiddal [Outdoor Version]
The Inchicore Reel-Alright Folks Now, Time Please
How Long Will I Love You 2021
The Music Lasts Forever [Band Room]
CD5: ROOM TO ROAM (Album, 2008 Remaster) –
In Search Of A Rose
Song From The End Of The World
A Man Is In Love
Bigger Picture
Natural Bridge Blues
Something That Is Gone
The Star And The Sea
A Life Of Sundays
Islandman
The Raggle Taggle Gypsy
How Long Will I Love You
Upon The Wind And Waves
Spring Comes To Spiddal
The Trip To Broadford
Further Up, Further On
Room To Roam
The Kings Of Kerry
DVD: A BAND FOR ALL SEASONS (Home Movies]
Glastonbury 18/6/1989 [approx. 75mins]
On My Way To Heaven
Strange Boat
Girl From The North Country
Bed on The Floor
Maggie It’s Time For You To Go
When Ye Go Away
Billy The Kid
And A Bang On The Ear
Big Blue Ball
The Whole of The Moon
Jimmy Hickey’s Waltz
When Will We Be Married
Good Morning Mr Customs Man
Fisherman’s Blues
This Land Is Your Land
Further Up Further In
Lost Highway
TEATRO ORFEO, MILAN 29/11/1989 [approx. 1hr 57mins]
Fisherman’s Blues
Strange Boat
Girl From The North Country
A Man Is In Love
When Ye Go Away
The Raggle Taggle Gypsy
In Search of A Rose
Old England
Natural Bridge Blues
Has Anybody Here Seen Hank?
A Song For Life
And A Bang On The Ear
Good Morning Mr Customs Man
Jimmy Hickey’s Walk
When Will We Be Married
Be My Enemy
The Trip To Broadford / Sweet Thing / Blackbird / You Can’t Always Get What You Want
How Many Songs Till I Get Home
Spirit
The Whole of The Moon
Higherbound
Medicine Bow
This Is The Sea
Room To Roam
Spiddal House Recording Sessions (1990, approx. 20mins)
Home movie footage of the band recording during the summer of 1990 at Spiddal House, Galway, Ireland.
CÉ A CHÓNAIGH I MO THEACHSA? SPIDDAL HOUSE (2010, TG4, approx. 5mins)
An extract from a Gaelic television channel TG4 documentary about the life of Spiddal House. Mike and Steve return to the house many years later, recalling memories recording at the house.
Return To Spiddal (2012, Short Film, approx. 12mins)
A short documentary of a benefit concerr Mike, Steve and Anto performed in 2012 at the Park Hotel, Spiddal, Ireland.