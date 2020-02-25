Subscribe
The Stooges’ Fun House expanded to 15xLP box set

For its 50th anniversary in July

Sam Richards
Photo by Ed Caraeff/Getty Images

The Stooges’ second album Fun House turns 50 in July, and the anniversary will marked by the release of a colossal 15xLP + 2×7″ box set via Rhino on July 17.

The original album has been newly remastered and spread across two discs, cut at 45rpm. The box set also features the complete album sessions – first released as a CD box set in 1999 but appearing here on vinyl for the first time – plus a live recording of The Stooges performing at Ungano’s in New York City in August 1970.

The two 7″ singles feature different mixes of “Down On The Street” and “I Feel Alright”. The collection also includes a 28-page booklet with rare photos and extensive liner notes, featuring an essay by Henry Rollins and testimonials by Flea, Joan Jett, Shirley Manson, Duff McKagan, Thurston Moore, Tom Morello, Karen O, Mike Watt and Steven Van Zandt, plus posters, prints, a slipmat and a 45 adapter.

You can pre-order the box set, which is limited to 1,970 copies, here.

You can read about Iggy Pop’s post-Stooges adventures in Berlin with David Bowie in the new issue of Uncut, in shops now and available to order online here.

