The reformed Black Crowes announce European tour

Last year, Uncut brought you news that warring brothers Chris and Rich Robinson had buried the hatchet and reformed The Black Crowes.

Now they’ve announced a European tour for the autumn, playing their classic album Shake Your Money Maker in full, plus “all the hits”. Check out the full list of tourdates below:

October 10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

October 15 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 16 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

October 20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

October 23 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Cardiff

October 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Leeds

October 27 – Paris, France – Olympia

October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS

October 30 – Bochum, Germany – Ruhr Congress

October 31 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

November 04 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

November 05 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

November 09 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

November 10 – Milan, Italy – Forum

November 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

November 14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 7) from here.