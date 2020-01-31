The Psychedelic Furs announce first new album in almost 30 years

The Psychedelic Furs have unveiled their first new album since 1991’s World Outside.

Made Of Rain will be released by Cooking Vinyl on May 1. Hear the lead single, “Don’t Believe”, below:

To celebrate the release of Made Of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs have announced a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14. Tickets go on general sale next Friday (February 7), but you can sign up for a pre-sale by pre-ordering the new album from the band’s Official Store.

Check out the tracklisting for Made Of Rain below:

The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

Don’t Believe

You’ll Be Mine

Wrong Train

This’ll Never Be Like Love

Ash Wednesday

Come All Ye Faithful

No-One

Tiny Hands

Hide The Medicine

Turn Your Back on Me

Stars