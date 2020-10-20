The Pretty Things announce 50th anniversary edition of Parachute

The Pretty Things have announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Parachute, due to be released on November 13 via Madfish Music.

The 2xLP edition includes the original LP – cut directly from the Abbey Road master tapes – as well as a second disc featuring one side of rare singles and B-sides, with an original etching by Phil May on the flip. An additional four-page insert includes recollections from original band members Skip Alan, Jon Povey and Wally Waller. Pre-order here.

As a tribute to Phil May, Tim Burgess will host a Twitter listening party for Parachute at 7pm on November 9 (May’s birthday).

