The Doors’ iconic 1968 Hollywood Bowl gig is set to be screened in cinemas

The Doors‘ legendary 1968 show at the Hollywood Bowl is set to be screened in cinemas for one night only later this year.

The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition will screen in cinemas worldwide on November 4, and feature a special conversation with the band’s surviving members, John Densmore and Robby Krieger.

The event will celebrate 50 years of the band’s L.A. WOMAN album, and will feature previously unseen performance footage from the gig.

Discussing the forthcoming event, Krieger said: “The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front row seat at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Get ticket information and screening details for the event here. Tickets will go on sale on September 21.

Don’t miss the chance to see THE DOORS: LIVE AT THE BOWL ‘68 SPECIAL EDITION in movie theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY on November 4th! The full concert film, remastered in stunning Dolby ATMOS® (where available) and 5.1 surround sound mixed by… pic.twitter.com/8QiiWpZQ7H — The Doors (@TheDoors) September 14, 2021

The Doors are set to reissue L.A. WOMAN on December 3 to celebrate 50 years of the iconic album.

The new reissue will feature a 3xCD/1xLP box set of a newly remastered version of the album, alongside two bonus discs of unreleased material.

It follows a recent reissue of the band’s fifth album, Morrison Hotel. Released last October, the double CD/LP deluxe edition of the acclaimed 1970 album contained the original record which had been subsequently remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick. It also included over 60 minutes of unreleased studio outtakes.

Elsewhere, The Doors‘ Robby Krieger has announced his first-ever memoir, Set The Night On Fire: Living, Dying, And Playing Guitar With The Doors, which is set to shed light on the band’s history.

The memoir will be published on October 12 via Little, Brown and Company, and promises to reveal new aspects about the band’s mythological career.

A description of the 300+-page book says readers can expect to learn about “never-before-told stories from The Doors’ vital years” as well as new perspectives on the band’s iconic moments.