The Doors announce expanded Morrison Hotel

Open for business once again

Michael Bonner

The Doors have announced details of a 50th Anniversary Edition of Morrison Hotel.

Released by Rhino on October 9, the 2-CD/1-LP set expands The Doors’ fifth studio album with over an hour of unreleased session outtakes.

The original album newly remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, while the bonus disc features 19 outtakes.

The CD tracklisting is:
CD Track Listing
Disc One: The Original Album
Side One: Hard Rock Cafe
“Roadhouse Blues”
“Waiting For The Sun”
“You Make Me Real”
“Peace Frog”
“Blue Sunday”
“Ship Of Fools”
Side Two: Morrison Hotel
“Land Ho!”
“The Spy”
“Queen Of The Highway”
“Indian Summer”
“Maggie M’Gill”

Disc Two: Mysterious Union
Black Dressed In Leather (Queen Of The Highway Sessions)
First Session (11/15/68)
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, She Was A Princess) *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Various Takes) *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 44, He Was A Monster) *
Second Session (1/16/69)
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 12, No One Could Save Her) *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger) *
Third Session (Date Unknown)
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl) *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool) *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Start It All Over) *
“I Will Never Be Untrue” *
“Queen Of The Highway” (Take Unknown) *
Money Beats Soul (Roadhouse Blues Sessions)
First Session
“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road) *
“Money (That’s What I Want)” *
“Rock Me Baby” *
Second Session
“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel) *
“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 8, We’re Goin’ To The Roadhouse) *
Third Session
“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 1 & 2, We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time) *
“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll) *
Dawn’s Highway (Peace Frog/Blue Sunday Session)
“Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” (Take 4) *
“Peace Frog” (Take 12) *

* previously unreleased

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More

