Tributes roll in for the reclusive and influential musician

Former Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis has died, aged 64. Although no official announcement has been made, Hollis’s cousin-in-law – the academic Anthony Costello – confirmed the news in a tweet yesterday (February 25) in which he called Hollis a “Wonderful husband and father. Fascinating and principled man.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Hollis effectively retired from music following the release of his debut solo album in 1998 in order to spend more time with his children. He has maintained a distance from the music industry ever since, although he did contribute a piece to the soundtrack of the 2012 TV series Boss.

As the frontman of Talk Talk, Hollis scored several global hits in the mid-80s with songs such as “It’s My Life” and “Life’s What You Make It”. However, fame didn’t sit well with Hollis, and he steered the band away from synth-pop and into a sparser, more contemplative realm influenced by Satie and Debussy on 1988’s Sprit Of Eden and 1991’s Laughing Stock.

While regarded as ‘difficult’ at the time, these albums have proved hugely influential. “I can’t overstate the influence on us three as musicians and us as a band” wrote Doves. “His music was rich and deep, and a huge influence on my development as a musician” tweeted Blur’s Dave Rowntree.

Former Talk Talk bandmate Paul Webb AKA Rustin Mann wrote on Facebook that “Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him. I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”

Field Music said that Hollis’s “1998 solo album… has been an endless source of musical and conceptual inspiration to us”. Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend wrote that, “Mark Hollis changed my life. Thank you for everything”.

Peers such as The The and Duran Duran also paid tribute to Hollis on social media.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.