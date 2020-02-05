Sufjan Stevens has made an album with his stepdad Lowell Brams

Sufjan Stevens’ latest project is a collaborative album with his stepfather Lowell Brams, co-founder of the Asthmatic Kitty label and subject of Stevens’ 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

Brams, who has been recording electronic and experimental music since 1986, previously collaborated with Stevens on 2008’s Music For Insomnia.

Aporia will be released on March 27. The “new-age inspired” album features collaborators including Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), DM Stith, Nick Berry (Dots Will Echo), John Ringhofer (Half-Handed Cloud) drummer James McAlister, keyboardist and trombonist Steve Moore (Sunn O)))), guitarist Yuuki Matthews (The Shins) and vocalist Cat Martino.

Advertisement

Listen to a track entitled “The Unlimited” below:

You can pre-order the album here and stream a playlist of tracks that inspired the album, curated by Stevens, here.