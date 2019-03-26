Stevie Wonder confirmed as final British Summer Time headliner

He'll play Hyde Park on July 6

Stevie Wonder has been unveiled as the final headliner for this year’s series of British Summer Time concerts in Hyde Park.

He’ll top the bill on Saturday July 6 supported by Lionel Richie, with more acts to be confirmed.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!



Wonder’s appearance is tagged “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music”, which is the name of a greatest hits show he has been touring around the USA over the past year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (March 29) from here, with prices starting at £69.95. You can sign up for a ticket pre-sale here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.