Stereolab announce Electrically Possessed (Switched On Vol 4)

Stereolab have announced a fourth volume in their Switched On series, rounding up rarities, outtakes and non-album tracks.
Electrically Possessed is a 3xLP set covering the period 1999 to 2008; it’s out on February 26 via Warp and Duophonic UHF Disks.
Among myriad delights, the collection includes the complete mini-album The First Of The Microbe Hunters, unreleased outtakes from the Mars Audiac Quintet and Dots And Loops sessions, and a track called “Dimension M2”, which was first released in 2005 on the Disko Cabine CD compilation. Listen below:
You can pre-order Electrically Possessed here, along with Stereolab’s new homeware range! Check out the LP artwork and tracklisting below:
A1 – Outer Bongolia
A2 – Intervals
B1 – Barock-Plastic
B2 – Nomus Et Phusis
B3 – I Feel The Air {Of Another Planet}
C1 – Household Names
C2 – Retrograde Mirror Form
C3 – Solar Throw-Away [Original version]
C4 – Pandora’s Box Of Worms
C5 – L’exotisme Interieur
D1 – The Super-It
D2 – Jump Drive Shut-Out
D3 – Explosante Fixe
D4 – Fried Monkey Eggs [Instrumental version]
D5 – Monkey Jelly
D6 – B.U.A
E1 – Free Witch and No Bra Queen
E2 – Heavy Denim Loop Pt 2
E3 – Variation One
E4 – Monkey Jelly [Beats]
E5 – Dimension M2
F1 – Solar Throw-Away
F2 – Calimero
F3 – Fried Monkey Eggs [Vocal]
F4 – Speck Voice