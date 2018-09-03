Steely Dan announce UK arena tour

Steve Winwood is their special guest

Steely Dan have announced details of a UK arena tour. They will be joined by special guest Steve Winwood.

Steely Dan last played the UK at London’s O2 Arena in October 2017 – just eight weeks after the death of founder member Walter Becker.

Their tour dates for next year are:

20 Feb 2019 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

21 Feb 2019 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

23 Feb 2019 Birmingham, U.K. Genting Arena

25 Feb 2019 London, U.K. The SSE Arena, Wembley

28 Feb 2019 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Tickets for Steely Dan go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 7 2018 at 10am. Click here to find out more info.

