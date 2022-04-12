St. Vincent adds new dates to 2022 Daddy’s Home UK tour

St. Vincent has added new dates to her upcoming UK tour behind acclaimed sixth album Daddy’s Home – see the full schedule below.
- ORDER NOW: Paul McCartney is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut
- READ MORE: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home review
Annie Clark will be hitting the road this summer flanked by The Down And Out Downtown Band, with dates based around a handful of festival performances, including a slow at Glastonbury.
Among the existing dates, St. Vincent will now play extra shows in Oxford (June 22), Manchester (25) and Bexhill (30), with tickets for the new shows going on sale from 10am BST on Thursday (April 14).
See a full updated list of St. Vincent’s UK and European live shows for summer 2021 below, and buy tickets here.
JUNE 2022
22 – Oxford, O2 Academy (new date)
22-26 – Glastonbury Festival
25 – Manchester, Academy (new date)
26 – Dublin, Fairview Park
28 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
29 – London Eventim Apollo
30 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion (new date)
JULY 2022
2 – Denmark, Roskilde Festival
3 – Netherlands, Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
5 – Paris, Days Off Festival
7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival