Subscribe
News

Spencer Davis has died, aged 81

The mod hero passed away at his home in California

Sam Richards
Credit: David Warner Ellis/Redferns

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Welcome to the new issue of Uncut – Bruce Springsteen, Fleet Foxes and more!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the...
Read more
FeaturesUncut - 0

John Lennon remembered by Yoko Ono: “We were in love desperately”

From the Uncut archives, Yoko Ono recalls their relationship
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Ride on the creation of all their albums: “It’s a hell of a thing to be inside”

Taken from Uncut's September 2019 issue It’s been five years since Ride reformed, and according to guitarist and vocalist Mark...
Read more

Influential 1960s hitmaker Spencer Davis has died, aged 81. According to the Birmingham Mail, Davis died of a heart attack on Monday (October 19) at his home in California.

Born in Swansea, guitarist Davis formed The Spencer Davis Group in Birmingham in 1963, after discovering Muff and Steve Winwood (the singer/organist then just 14) playing in a local pub. The band racked up a string of huge hits in the mid-’60s, including the indelible “Keep On Running”, “Gimme Some Lovin'” and “I’m A Man”.

Steve Winwood left in 1967 to form Traffic with Muff moving into A&R, but the group made a further three albums before disbanding for good in 1974. Davis went on to record some solo jazz albums before reforming a version of The Spencer Davis Group in 2006.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.