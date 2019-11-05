The Specials to auction stage placards for charity

You can also purchase them as limited-edition prints

Wherever The Specials have toured this year, the stage has been adorned with painted slogan placards created by the band’s Horace Panter and Terry Hall.

Now the band have revealed that they plan to auction off these placards in aid of charities including Save the Children, Shelter and Tonic Music (details TBC, but keep an eye on The Specials’ official site).

In the meantime, you can purchase the paintings in the form of limited-edition prints, available from Horace Panter Art until November 21. You can see some of the placards above, and more can be viewed here. For a full list of available prints and prices, email hello@horacepanterart.com