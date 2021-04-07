Songhoy Blues to headline Red Rooster festival

Red Rooster festival has confirmed that its 2021 event will go ahead on August 27-9 at Euston Hall, Suffolk.

Songhoy Blues have been unveiled as Sunday night headliners, joining Richard Hawley (Saturday) and Jade Bird (Friday).

Also on the bill are Lady Blackbird, Little Barrie and Ida Mae, plus there’s a a live tribute to Heartworn Highways featuring The Magic Numbers, Beth Rowley and Ren Harvieu among others. See the full line-up poster below:

Weekend tickets are available here costing £89.50 plus booking fee. Sunday day tickets are also available.