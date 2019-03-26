Soft Cell unveil limited-edition photobook

To Show You I've Been There includes 7" single of exclusive recordings

Soft Cell have released details of a new photobook, to be published in a limited edition of 1300 copies by Renegade Music on May 1.

To Show You I’ve Been There features over 200 rare and previously unpublished images of the duo, along with commentary from new interviews by music journalist Mark Paytress.

In addition, each copy comes with an exclusive four-track 7″ EP called Magick Mutants, with artwork by Dave Ball.



Magick Mutants contains fully re-recorded versions of “Science Fiction Stories”, “Bleak Is My Favourite Cliché”, “The Girl With The Patent Leather Face” and a cover of Fad Gadget’s “Back To Nature”. The tracks will also be made available as full-length downloads with purchase of the book, but neither the 7” nor the downloads will be available to buy independently, and no further pressings will ever be made.

You can pre-order To Show You I’ve Been There by clicking here.

