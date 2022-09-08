Siouxsie And The Banshees announce All Souls

Siouxsie And The Banshees return with All Souls, personally curated by Siouxsie Sioux, which collates classic tracks and rarities.

Described as “an Autumnal celebration”, the tracks have been re-mastered at half speed at Abbey Road with Sioux overseeing the process. It’ll be available on limited edition orange vinyl as well as 180g black vinyl and digitally from October 21 via UMe.

The collection features new and unique artwork directed by Sioux.

The tracklisting for All Souls is:

Side A

Fireworks (12” Version) (Single 1982)

Halloween (Juju album 1981)

Supernatural Thing (Arabian Knights single 1981)

El Dia De Los Muertos (Last Beat Of My Heart single 1988)

The Sweetest Chill (Tinderbox album 1986)

Side B

Spellbound (Juju album 1981)

Something Wicked (This Way Comes) (The Killing Jar single 1988)

Rawhead And Bloodybones (Peepshow album 1988)

We Hunger (Hyæna album 1984)

Peek-A-Boo (Peepshow album 1988)