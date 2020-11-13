Send us your questions for Tom Morello

One of the weirder scenes from the messy aftermath of the US election was the sight of confused Trump supporters in Philadelphia, dancing to Rage Against The Machine’s anti-police-brutality anthem “Killing In The Name”.

On Twitter, RATM shredder-in-chief Tom Morello – who once taped a large ‘Fuck Trump’ sign to the back of his guitar – responded with heroic understatement: “Not exactly what we had in mind”…

“Killing In The Name” was most people’s introduction to Morello’s unique guitar style – a searing combination of funk and hard rock flash, delivered with ferocious intent. It was the stunning opening salvo in a long career of blistering guitar work allied to potent political messaging, although Morello has also long since proved himself to be a versatile musician and sympathetic collaborator.

As well as the thundering testimonies of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets Of Rage, he’s released four albums of protest folk as The Nightwatchman; and after impressing in several guest appearances with Bruce Springsteen, he was recruited to the E Street Band, touring with them for several years and playing on Wrecking Ball and High Hopes.

Morello’s latest solo EP Comandante returns to a more familiar mode, paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix and duelling with Slash. But a touching new photo memoir, Whatever It Takes, reveals the full range of his passions.

So what do you want to ask a lifelong guitar rebel? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday (November 17), and Tom will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.