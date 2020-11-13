Subscribe
News

Send us your questions for Tom Morello

The RATM and sometime E Street Band guitarist will answer them in a future issue of Uncut

Sam Richards
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89)

From the Berlin trilogy to Tin Machine, via Let's Dance
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Paul McCartney and The Review Of 2020 in the new Uncut

Plus free McCartney scrapbook, Best Of 2020 CD and more!
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Talking Heads

Featuring an exclusive foreword by David Byrne
Read more

One of the weirder scenes from the messy aftermath of the US election was the sight of confused Trump supporters in Philadelphia, dancing to Rage Against The Machine’s anti-police-brutality anthem “Killing In The Name”.

On Twitter, RATM shredder-in-chief Tom Morello – who once taped a large ‘Fuck Trump’ sign to the back of his guitar – responded with heroic understatement: “Not exactly what we had in mind”…

“Killing In The Name” was most people’s introduction to Morello’s unique guitar style – a searing combination of funk and hard rock flash, delivered with ferocious intent. It was the stunning opening salvo in a long career of blistering guitar work allied to potent political messaging, although Morello has also long since proved himself to be a versatile musician and sympathetic collaborator.

Advertisement

As well as the thundering testimonies of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets Of Rage, he’s released four albums of protest folk as The Nightwatchman; and after impressing in several guest appearances with Bruce Springsteen, he was recruited to the E Street Band, touring with them for several years and playing on Wrecking Ball and High Hopes.

Morello’s latest solo EP Comandante returns to a more familiar mode, paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix and duelling with Slash. But a touching new photo memoir, Whatever It Takes, reveals the full range of his passions.

So what do you want to ask a lifelong guitar rebel? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday (November 17), and Tom will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.