Send us your questions for Sparks

The evergreen duo will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Sam Richards
photo by Anna Webber

Since breaking through in 1974 with the “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us”, Sparks have witnessed presidents come and go, wars be won and lost, and musical movements – some of which they started themselves – rise and fall.

So the Mael brothers are not going to let the coronavirus knock them off course. New album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip – their 24th, no less – will be released as originally planned on May 15, although those craving physical formats will have to wait until July 3.

You can watch an animated video for latest single “One For The Ages” below:

We know they’ve been keeping busy during lockdown because Russell has shared a timelapse video of his self-isolation routine, while Ron has been reading out selected Sparks lyrics.

And now we’ve got another task to occupy them: answering the questions sent in by you, the Uncut readers.

So what do you want to ask this most singular of groups? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday April 14 and Sparks will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

