Send us your questions for Dave Vanian

The Damned frontman will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

The next living legend to generously submit to a friendly grilling from you, the Uncut readers, is the original punk vampire, Dave Vanian of The Damned.

Having skippered the band through various iterations since they exploded onto the scene in 1976, helping to define punk in the process, Vanian successfully resurrected – or should that be exhumed? – The Damned for last year’s comeback album Evil Spirits, produced by Tony Visconti.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

That was followed last week by a new 4xLP anthology Black Is The Night, charting the full 43-year career of this eccentric, pioneering British band.

Now, fresh from The Damned’s sold-out Halloween spectacular at the London Palladium – for which he was carried onto the stage in a coffin and later shaved off his famous Dracula quiff in order to return for the second half as Nosferatu – Vanian will be answering your questions in the latest edition of our Audience With franchise.

So what do you want to ask a singer who helped invent both punk and goth, and who’s still pulling out all the stops on-stage today? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Thursday November 7 and Dave will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.