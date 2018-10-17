Send us your questions for Courtney Barnett

The Aussie indie-rocker will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Next up to face a gentle grilling at the hands of the Uncut readers is singer, songwriter, guitarist, illustrator, label owner and all-round hardest-working woman in indie-rock, the avant gardener herself, Courtney Barnett.

Barnett released her second album Tell Me How You Really Feel to widespread acclaim earlier this year and has been on the road ever since (she’s back in the UK for a run of dates in November, see the full list here).

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

After serving time in the bands Rapid Transit and Immigrant Union, Barnett broke through in 2013 with her double EP A Sea of Split Peas, containing the signature songs “Avant Gardener” and “History Eraser”. Cementing her success with debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, her witty, self-effacing lyrics saw her hailed as the voice of a generation – a tag she’s been modestly shrugging off ever since. She’s made fruitful musical connections with slacker rock royalty in the form of Kurt Vile and The Breeders, yet Barnett remains active in her local Melbourne community – the Milk! Records label she started in order to release her own music is now a thriving “artists collective” giving a leg-up to fledgling bands and putting on cool events.

Barnett has never held back when it comes to chronicling her own life in her songs, often zooming in on the minute details. But there should still be plenty to ask one of the most candid and relatable artists around. Send your questions by Monday October 22 to uncutaudiencewith@ti-media.com – the best ones, along with Courtney’s answers of course, will be published in a future issue of Uncut.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.