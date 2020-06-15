Roy Ayers announces first studio album in 18 years

Roy Ayers has revealed that his first studio album in 18 years will be a collaboration with hip-hop producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest) for their new label Jazz Is Dead.

JID002 comprises eight original compositions, written collaboratively by Younge, Shaheed Muhammad and Ayers, and recorded at Younge’s Linear Labs in Los Angeles. The album also features drummer Greg Paul, vocalists Loren Oden, Joy Gilliam, Saudia Yasmein, Elgin Clark and Anitra Castleberry, plus Phil Ranelin and Wendell Harrison of the spiritual jazz label Tribe Records.

Listen to a couple of tracks from JID 002 below:

JID002 is due for release digitally on June 19, with a physical release to follow in July. Jazz Is Dead is also working on similar projects from from the likes of Marcos Valle, Azymuth, Brian Jackson and Gary Bartz.