Roxy Music announce 50th anniversary tour

Roxy Music have announced a run of tour dates to mark the 50th anniversary of their debut album.

For their first tour since 2011, Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy Mackay and Paul Thompson will play North America and the UK.

ORDER NOW: Paul McCartney is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

Advertisement

The tour dates are:

September 7 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

September 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC

September 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York

September 15 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

September 17 – TD Garden – Boston

September 19 – United Center – Chicago

September 21 – Moody Center – Austin

September 23 – American Airlines – Center Dallas

September 26 – Chase Center – San Francisco

September 28 – The Forum – Los Angeles

October 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow

October 12 – AO Arena – Manchester

October 14 – The O2 – London

Last month, the band revealed plans to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022, beginning with their self-titled debut and its follow-up, For Your Pleasure, in April.

Meanwhile, Ferry has debuted his first new recordings to be released since 2018. The Love Letters 4-track digital EP premiers with a cover of Ketty Lester’s “Love Letters”, with three more tracks to follow in April and May 2022

Roxy fans should keep an eye out for next month’s Uncut…