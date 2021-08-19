Rory Gallagher’s solo debut gets deluxe box set treatment

Rory Gallagher‘s self-titled debut is due for a 50th anniversary box set.

The album will be released on September 3 by UMC. It arrives on various formats including a deluxe 5-disc box set comprising 4 CDs and 1 DVD featuring previously unreleased tracks, rare outtakes, BBC Radio sessions, a hardback book, plus a rare never-before-released concert Pop Deux filmed in 1971 for French television. The album will also be released on single-disc orange vinyl (BBC Sessions) and 3-disc black vinyl package.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October issue of Uncut

You can pre-order the album by clicking here.

Advertisement

Formats are below:

4CD+1DVD Deluxe Set / Super Deluxe Digital

CD1

Laundromat – 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile – 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart – 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye – 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up – 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy – 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time – 50th Anniversary Edition

It’s You – 50th Anniversary Edition

I’m Not Surprised – 50th Anniversary Edition

Can’t Believe It’s True – 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

Gypsy Woman – Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time – Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart – Tangerine Studio Session

Wave Myself Goodbye – Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 1

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 2

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat – Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile – Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile – Alternate Take 2

I Fall Apart – Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye – Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye – Alternate Take 2

CD3

Hands Up – Alternate Take 1

Hands Up – Alternate Take 2

Hands Up – Alternate Take 3

Hands Up – Alternate Take 4

Hands Up – Alternate Take 5

Hands Up – Alternate Take 6

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 1

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 2

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 3

It’s You – Alternate Take 1

It’s You – Alternate Take 2

I’m Not Surprised – Alternate Take 1

I’m Not Surprised – Alternate Take 2

Can’t Believe It’s True – Alternate Take 1

CD4

For The Last Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

Laundromat – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

It Takes Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

I Fall Apart – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

Hands Up – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

For The Last Time – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

In Your Town – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

Just The Smile – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

Laundromat – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

It Takes Time – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

(*Off Air Recording)

Advertisement

DVD

Interview

Hands Up

Wave Myself Goodbye

It Takes Time

Sinner Boy

For the Last Time

The Same Thing

I Fall Apart

2CD

CD1

Laundromat – 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile – 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart – 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye – 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up – 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy – 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time – 50th Anniversary Edition

It’s You – 50th Anniversary Edition

I’m Not Surprised – 50th Anniversary Edition

Can’t Believe It’s True – 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

Gypsy Woman – Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time – Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart – Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat – Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile – Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye – Alternate Take 2

Hands Up – Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 1

It’s You – Alternate Take 2

I’m Not Surprised – Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

Laundromat – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

It Takes Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

I Fall Apart – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

(*Off Air Recording)

3LP

SIDE A

Laundromat – 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile – 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart – 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye – 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up – 50th Anniversary Edition

SIDE B

Sinner Boy – 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time – 50th Anniversary Edition

It’s You – 50th Anniversary Edition

I’m Not Surprised – 50th Anniversary Edition

Can’t Believe It’s True – 50th Anniversary Edition

SIDE C

Gypsy Woman – Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time – Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart – Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

SIDE D

Laundromat – Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile – Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye – Alternate Take 2

Hands Up – Alternate Take 2

SIDE E

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 1

It’s You – Alternate Take 2

I’m Not Surprised – Alternate Take 1

SIDE F

For The Last Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

Laundromat – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

It Takes Time – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

I Fall Apart – Live On BBC “Sounds Of The Seventies” / 1971*

(*Off Air Recording)

D2C 1LP Colour Vinyl – John Peel Sunday Concert 28/08/1971

SIDE A

Hands Up – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

For The Last Time – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

In Your Town – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

SIDE B

Just The Smile – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

Laundromat – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

It Takes Time – Live On BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 1971

Deluxe Digital HD / Deluxe Digital MFiT / Deluxe Digital Standard

Laundromat – 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile – 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart – 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye – 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up – 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy – 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time – 50th Anniversary Edition

It’s You – 50th Anniversary Edition

I’m Not Surprised – 50th Anniversary Edition

Can’t Believe It’s True – 50th Anniversary Edition

Gypsy Woman – Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time – Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart – Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom – Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat – Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile – Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye – Alternate Take 2

Hands Up – Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy – Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time – Alternate Take 1

It’s You – Alternate Take 2