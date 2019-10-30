Ronnie Wood documentary due in cinemas next month

Watch a new trailer for Somebody Up There Likes Me now

Following its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Somebody Up There Likes Me – Mike Figgis’s documentary about Ronnie Wood – will be screened at select cinemas across the UK and Ireland in November.

For a full list of cinemas and information on how to buy tickets, go here.

Watch a trailer for Somebody Up There Likes Me, which features brand new interviews with Wood’s Rolling Stones bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts – as well as his old Faces mucker, Rod Stewart – below:

