Subscribe
News

Robert Smith announces listening party to celebrate 30th anniversary of The Cure’s Wish

The Cure's frontman will host the Twitter listening party backstage after their Amsterdam show next week

By Hollie Geraghty
Robert Smith
Robert Smith of The Cure performs on stage at Wizink Center on November 11, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Image: Mariano Regidor / Redferns

Trending Now

Robert Smith has announced a Twitter listening party for the 30th anniversary of The Cure’s ninth studio album Wish.

The listening party will take place on Friday November 25 at 11pm GMT under the hashtag #WishListeningParty.

Smith will lead the Tweet-along commentary of their classic album backstage following the band’s upcoming show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Released in 1992, the record features singles “Friday I’m In Love”, “High” and “A Letter To Elise”. It reached Number One on the UK albums chart, and Number Two on the Billboard 200 in the US.

This summer, The Cure announced a 30th anniversary reissue of Wish, containing 24 previously-unreleased tracks.

The band kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia last month, debuting new tracks “Alone” and “Endsong”.

The tracks were followed by further debuts including “And Nothing Is Forever”, “I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “A Fragile Thing” offering a sense of what to expect from forthcoming new album Songs Of A Lost World, which Smith said was “almost finished” back in May.

The Cure are currently on their UK and European tour – you can find remaining tour dates below.

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2022
15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France
17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany
18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France
19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland
21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany
22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany
23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium
25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – STADE, Lievin, France
28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER 2022
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More