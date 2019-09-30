Robert Plant unveils new box set, Digging Deep

Comprises eight 7" singles of songs from his solo career

To coincide with his current podcast series Digging Deep, Robert Plant has unveiled a new 7″ box set of the same name.

Released on December 13, it comprises eight 7″ singles featuring remastered versions of songs from his eight solo albums, some of which have been discussed in the podcast.

Check out the tracklisting for Digging Deep below and pre-order the box set here.

Vinyl 1:

Side A: Burning Down One Side

Side B: Like I’ve Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: Big Log

Side B: In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: Too Loud

Side B: Little By Little

Vinyl 4:

Side A: Ship of Fools

Side B: Tall Cool One

Vinyl 5:

Side A: Hurting Kind

Side B: Tie Dye on the Highway

Vinyl 6:

Side A: Calling To You

Side B: 29 Palms

Vinyl 7:

Side A: Song To The Siren

Side B: Morning Dew

Vinyl 8:

Side A: Shine It All Around

Side B: Tin Pan Valley

You can listen to Robert Plant’s Digging Deep podcast here.

