Robert Forster announces new album, Inferno

Plus UK and Irish dates in May

The Go-Betweens’ Robert Forster has announced that his new solo album Inferno will be released on March 1, 2019.

Inferno was recorded in Berlin in summer 2018 with producer/engineer Victor Van Vugt, who previously engineered Forster’s debut solo album Danger In The Past. As with Forster’s previous album Songs To Play, it features Brisbane-based multi-instrumentalists Scott Bromley and Karin Bãumler, while new recruits are drummer Earl Havin (Tindersticks, Mary J. Blige) and keyboardist Michael Muhlhaus (Blumfeld, Kante).

Says Forster: “I had nine songs I believed in, and I wanted to take them out of hometown Brisbane and record them somewhere else. Somewhere exotic. And producer/engineer Victor Van Vugt had a studio in Berlin. Perfect. The album title relates to Brisbane, as the summers are getting brutal hot. Inferno fits that and the fevered mood of the LP…”

Forster will tour Inferno will a full band in the spring. UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

May 2019

14 LONDON Union Chapel

15 BRISTOL The Fleece

16 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall

17 GLASGOW King Tuts

19 DUBLIN Button Factory

20 CORK Cyprus Avenue

