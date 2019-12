Ride have been unveiled as headliners of the inaugural Melon Yellow festival, taking place at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory venue on Saturday March 14, 2020.

Described as “a celebration of shoegaze, punk, arts and sustainability” Melon Yellow also features American indie-rockers Turnover and The Regrettes, plus Lauren Hibberd, St Martiins and Newmoon, with more acts to be announced.

For more information and tickets, visit the official Melon Yellow site here.