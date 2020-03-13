Subscribe
Record Store Day postponed until June 20

Record shops keen to stress they are otherwise open as usual

This year’s Record Store Day, originally due to take place on April 18, has now been postponed until June 20.

In a statement on their website, the organisation wrote: “We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities.

“We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day: customers, record stores, artists, labels and more. Record Store Day is everywhere and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store.”

Highlights of this year’s RSD include an unheard David Bowie 1974 live album and Uncut’s Wilcovered CD coming to vinyl.

Record shops around the country have been keen to stress that they remain open for business as usual.

