Read the complete tracklisting for Bob Dylan’s More Blood, More Tracks – The Bootleg Series Vol. 14

The Holy Grail of Bobness arrives...
Bob Dylan’s 1975 album Blood On The Tracks is to provide the focus for the next instalment of his ongoing Bootleg Series.
More Blood, More Tracks – The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 is released by Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings on November 2.
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
A single disc / 2LP edition showcases alternate New York versions of all 10 songs from the original album along with an unreleased take of “Up To Me”.
A 6CD Limited Edition Deluxe Set, meanwhile, presents the complete New York City recording sessions and the five existing Minneapolis/Sound 80 recordings in chronological order. You can pre-order the deluxe set by clicking here.
You can hear “If You See Her, So Hello [Take 1]” below.
The deluxe box set includes a hardcover photo book featuring liner notes and a complete reproduction of one of Dylan’s legendary handwritten 57 page notebooks, where you can follow the lyrical development of the songs that would eventually comprise Blood on the Tracks.
Here’s the tracklisting for the 1 CD / 2LP set:
Tangled Up In Blue (19/9/74, Take 3, Remake 3)
Simple Twist Of Fate (16/9/74, Take 1)
Shelter From The Storm (17/9/74, Take 2)
You’re A Big Girl Now (16/9/74, Take 2)
Buckets Of Rain (18/9/74, Take 2, Remake)
If You See Her, Say Hello (16/9/74, Take 1)
Lily, Rosemary And The Jack Of Hearts (16/9/74, Take 2)
Meet Me In The Morning (19/9/74, Take 1, Remake)
Idiot Wind (19/9/74, Take 4, Remake)
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (17/9/74, Take 1, Remake)
Up To Me (19/9/74, Take 2, Remake)
Here’s the tracklising for the 6 CD Deluxe Edition
DISC 1
A & R Studios
New York
September 16, 1974
If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1) – solo
If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 2) – solo – previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1) – solo
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 2) – solo
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 1) – solo
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2) – solo
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 3) – solo
Up to Me (Rehearsal) – solo
Up to Me (Take 1) – solo
Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts (Take 1) – solo
Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts (Take 2) – solo – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica
DISC 2
A & R Studios
New York
September 16, 1974
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 1A) – with band
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2A) – with band
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 3A) – with band
Call Letter Blues (Take 1) – with band
Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1) – with band – edited version included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Call Letter Blues (Take 2) – with band – previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991
Idiot Wind (Take 1) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 1, Remake) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 3 with insert) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 5) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 6) – with bass
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Rehearsal and Take 1) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 2) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 3) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 4) – with bass
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 5) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 6) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 6, Remake) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 7) – with band
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 8) – with band
Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica
Eric Weissberg, Charles Brown III, Barry Kornfeld: guitars
Thomas McFaul: keyboards
Tony Brown: bass
Richard Crooks: drums
Buddy Cage: steel guitar (5-6)
DISC 3
A & R Studios
New York
September 16, 1974
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 1) – with bass
A & R Studios
New York
September 17, 1974
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1, Remake) – with bass and organ
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 2, Remake) – with bass, organ, and steel guitar –included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on Biograph
Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal) – with bass and organ
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 2, Remake) – with bass and organ
Spanish is the Loving Tongue (Take 1) – with bass and piano
Call Letter Blues (Rehearsal) – with bass and piano
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 1, Remake) – with bass and piano
Shelter From The Storm (Take 1) – with bass and piano – previously released on the Jerry McGuire original soundtrack
Buckets of Rain (Take 1) – with bass
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 2) – with bass
Shelter From The Storm (Take 2) – with bass
Shelter From The Storm (Take 3) – with bass
Shelter From The Storm (Take 4) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica
Tony Brown: bass
Paul Griffin: keyboards (2-9)
Buddy Cage: steel guitar (3)
DISC 4
A & R Studios
New York
September 17, 1974
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
A & R Studios
New York
September 18, 1974
Buckets of Rain (Take 1, Remake) – solo
Buckets of Rain (Take 2, Remake) – solo
Buckets of Rain (Take 3, Remake) – solo
Buckets of Rain (Take 4, Remake) – solo
A & R Studios
New York
September 19, 1974
Up to Me (Take 1, Remake) – with bass
Up to Me (Take 2, Remake) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 4, Remake 2) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1, Remake) – with bass – previously included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing
Up to Me (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
Up to Me (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass
Up to Me (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Rehearsal) – with bass
Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1, Remake) – with bass – previously released on the “Duquesne Whistle” 7” single
Meet Me in the Morning (Take 2, Remake) – with bass
Buckets of Rain (Take 5, Remake 2) – with bass
Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica
Tony Brown: bass (1-2, 7-20)
DISC 5
A & R Studios
New York
September 19, 1974
Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal and Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2, Remake) – with bass
Simple Twist of Fate (Take 3, Remake) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Up to Me (Rehearsal and Take 1, Remake 3) – with bass
Up to Me (Take 2, Remake 3) – with bass – previously released on Biograph
Idiot Wind (Rehearsal and Takes 1-3, Remake) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 4, Remake) – with bass
Idiot Wind (Take 4, Remake) – with organ overdub – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991
You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass
Meet Me in the Morning (Takes 2-3, Remake 2) – with bass
Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica
Tony Brown: bass
DISC 6
A & R Studios
New York
September 19, 1974
You’re a Big Girl Now (Takes 3-6, Remake 2) – with bass
Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal and Takes 1-2, Remake 3) – with bass
Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake 3) – with bass
Sound 80 Studio
Minneapolis, MN
December 27, 1974
Idiot Wind – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
You’re a Big Girl Now – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Sound 80 Studio
Minneapolis, MN
December 30, 1974
Tangled Up in Blue – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
If You See Her, Say Hello – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.