Read the complete tracklisting for Bob Dylan’s More Blood, More Tracks – The Bootleg Series Vol. 14

The Holy Grail of Bobness arrives...

Bob Dylan’s 1975 album Blood On The Tracks is to provide the focus for the next instalment of his ongoing Bootleg Series.

More Blood, More Tracks – The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 is released by Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings on November 2.

A single disc / 2LP edition showcases alternate New York versions of all 10 songs from the original album along with an unreleased take of “Up To Me”.

A 6CD Limited Edition Deluxe Set, meanwhile, presents the complete New York City recording sessions and the five existing Minneapolis/Sound 80 recordings in chronological order. You can pre-order the deluxe set by clicking here.

You can hear “If You See Her, So Hello [Take 1]” below.

The deluxe box set includes a hardcover photo book featuring liner notes and a complete reproduction of one of Dylan’s legendary handwritten 57 page notebooks, where you can follow the lyrical development of the songs that would eventually comprise Blood on the Tracks.

Here’s the tracklisting for the 1 CD / 2LP set:

Tangled Up In Blue (19/9/74, Take 3, Remake 3)

Simple Twist Of Fate (16/9/74, Take 1)

Shelter From The Storm (17/9/74, Take 2)

You’re A Big Girl Now (16/9/74, Take 2)

Buckets Of Rain (18/9/74, Take 2, Remake)

If You See Her, Say Hello (16/9/74, Take 1)

Lily, Rosemary And The Jack Of Hearts (16/9/74, Take 2)

Meet Me In The Morning (19/9/74, Take 1, Remake)

Idiot Wind (19/9/74, Take 4, Remake)

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (17/9/74, Take 1, Remake)

Up To Me (19/9/74, Take 2, Remake)

Here’s the tracklising for the 6 CD Deluxe Edition

DISC 1

A & R Studios

New York

September 16, 1974

If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1) – solo

If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 2) – solo – previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1) – solo

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 2) – solo

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 1) – solo

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2) – solo

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 3) – solo

Up to Me (Rehearsal) – solo

Up to Me (Take 1) – solo

Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts (Take 1) – solo

Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts (Take 2) – solo – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica

DISC 2

A & R Studios

New York

September 16, 1974

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 1A) – with band

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2A) – with band

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 3A) – with band

Call Letter Blues (Take 1) – with band

Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1) – with band – edited version included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on Blood on the Tracks

Call Letter Blues (Take 2) – with band – previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991

Idiot Wind (Take 1) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 1, Remake) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 3 with insert) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 5) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 6) – with bass

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Rehearsal and Take 1) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 2) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 3) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 4) – with bass

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 5) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 6) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 6, Remake) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 7) – with band

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 8) – with band

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Eric Weissberg, Charles Brown III, Barry Kornfeld: guitars

Thomas McFaul: keyboards

Tony Brown: bass

Richard Crooks: drums

Buddy Cage: steel guitar (5-6)

DISC 3

A & R Studios

New York

September 16, 1974

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 1) – with bass

A & R Studios

New York

September 17, 1974

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1, Remake) – with bass and organ

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 2, Remake) – with bass, organ, and steel guitar –included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on Biograph

Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal) – with bass and organ

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 2, Remake) – with bass and organ

Spanish is the Loving Tongue (Take 1) – with bass and piano

Call Letter Blues (Rehearsal) – with bass and piano

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 1, Remake) – with bass and piano

Shelter From The Storm (Take 1) – with bass and piano – previously released on the Jerry McGuire original soundtrack

Buckets of Rain (Take 1) – with bass

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 2) – with bass

Shelter From The Storm (Take 2) – with bass

Shelter From The Storm (Take 3) – with bass

Shelter From The Storm (Take 4) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Tony Brown: bass

Paul Griffin: keyboards (2-9)

Buddy Cage: steel guitar (3)

DISC 4

A & R Studios

New York

September 17, 1974

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

A & R Studios

New York

September 18, 1974

Buckets of Rain (Take 1, Remake) – solo

Buckets of Rain (Take 2, Remake) – solo

Buckets of Rain (Take 3, Remake) – solo

Buckets of Rain (Take 4, Remake) – solo

A & R Studios

New York

September 19, 1974

Up to Me (Take 1, Remake) – with bass

Up to Me (Take 2, Remake) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 4, Remake 2) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1, Remake) – with bass – previously included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing

Up to Me (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

Up to Me (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass

Up to Me (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Rehearsal) – with bass

Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1, Remake) – with bass – previously released on the “Duquesne Whistle” 7” single

Meet Me in the Morning (Take 2, Remake) – with bass

Buckets of Rain (Take 5, Remake 2) – with bass

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Tony Brown: bass (1-2, 7-20)

DISC 5

A & R Studios

New York

September 19, 1974

Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal and Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 2, Remake 2) – with bass

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake 2) – with bass – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 2, Remake) – with bass

Simple Twist of Fate (Take 3, Remake) – with bass – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

Up to Me (Rehearsal and Take 1, Remake 3) – with bass

Up to Me (Take 2, Remake 3) – with bass – previously released on Biograph

Idiot Wind (Rehearsal and Takes 1-3, Remake) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 4, Remake) – with bass

Idiot Wind (Take 4, Remake) – with organ overdub – included on Blood on the Tracks test pressing and previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3: Rare and Unreleased, 1961-1991

You’re a Big Girl Now (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

Meet Me in the Morning (Take 1, Remake 2) – with bass

Meet Me in the Morning (Takes 2-3, Remake 2) – with bass

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Tony Brown: bass

DISC 6

A & R Studios

New York

September 19, 1974

You’re a Big Girl Now (Takes 3-6, Remake 2) – with bass

Tangled Up in Blue (Rehearsal and Takes 1-2, Remake 3) – with bass

Tangled Up in Blue (Take 3, Remake 3) – with bass

Sound 80 Studio

Minneapolis, MN

December 27, 1974

Idiot Wind – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

You’re a Big Girl Now – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

Sound 80 Studio

Minneapolis, MN

December 30, 1974

Tangled Up in Blue – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

If You See Her, Say Hello – with band – previously released on Blood on the Tracks

