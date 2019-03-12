Rare book of Joni Mitchell’s poems and drawings to be reissued

She originally made just 100 copies of 1971's Morning Glory On The Vine

In 1971, Joni Mitchell hand-produced 100 copies of a book called Morning Glory On The Vine as a holiday gift for friends. The book contained handwritten lyrics and poems, accompanied by more than thirty full-colour illustrations and paintings.

As part of Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebrations, Canongate will publish a facsimile edition this autumn. It will contain the book’s complete original content, plus a new introduction written by Joni and a number of her additional paintings, made at the time of the book’s creation, that were not included in the 1971 edition.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Morning Glory On The Vine: Early Songs And Drawings By Joni Mitchell will be published on 22 October. You can pre-order a copy here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.