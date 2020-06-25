Prince’s Sign O’ The Times reissue to feature more than 60 unreleased tracks

The next Prince album to get the deluxe reissue treatment is 1987’s double album Sign O’ The Times, which will arrive on September 25 along with more than 60 unreleased tracks.

The Super Deluxe Edition (8xCD+DVD or 13xLP+DVD) collects all the audio material that Prince officially released in 1987, as well as 45 previously unissued studio songs recorded between May 1979 and July 1987, and a complete live audio performance captured on June 20, 1987 at Stadium Galgenwaard in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

In addition, both CD and vinyl sets also include a brand-new DVD containing the complete, previously unreleased New Year’s Eve benefit concert at Paisley Park on December 31, 1987, which featured Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis.

Advertisement

Hear one of the previously unreleased tracks, “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)”, below:

Check out the full tracklisting for the super deluxe edition of Sign O’ The Times below and pre-order this (and various other more concise formats) here.

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Housequake

4 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

5 It

6 Starfish And Coffee

7 Slow Love

8 Hot Thing

9 Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

Advertisement

1 U Got The Look

2 If I Was Your Girlfriend

3 Strange Relationship

4 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

5 The Cross

6 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

7 Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

1 Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

2 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

3 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

4 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

5 Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

6 Shockadelica (12” long version)

7 U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

8 Housequake (7” edit)

9 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)

10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11 Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

1 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

2 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

3 All My Dreams

4 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

5 Wonderful Day (original version)

6 Strange Relationship (original version)

7 Visions

8 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

9 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11 And That Says What?

12 Love And Sex

13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14 Colors

15 Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18 In A Large Room With No Light

All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

1 Train

2 It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

3 Eggplant (Prince vocal)

4 Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

5 Blanche

6 Soul Psychodelicide

7 The Ball

8 Adonis And Bathsheba

9 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11 The Cocoa Boys

12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14 It Be’s Like That Sometimes

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

1 Emotional Pump

2 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

3 Cosmic Day

4 Walkin’ In Glory

5 Wally

6 I Need A Man

7 Promise To Be True

8 Jealous Girl (version 2)

9 There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12 Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1 Intro/Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Housequake

5 Girls & Boys

6 Slow Love

7 Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

8 Hot Thing

9 Four

10 If I Was Your Girlfriend

11 Let’s Go Crazy

12 When Doves Cry

13 Purple Rain

14 1999

15 Forever In My Life

16 Kiss

17 The Cross

18 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

All tracks previously unreleased



DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Erotic City

5 Housequake

6 Slow Love

7 Do Me, Baby

8 Adore

9 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10 What’s Your Name Jam

11 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12 Delirious

13 Jack U Off

14 Drum Solo

15 Twelve

16 Hot Thing

17 If I Was Your Girlfriend

18 Let’s Go Crazy

19 When Doves Cry

20 Purple Rain

21 1999

22 U Got The Look

23 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)

All tracks previously unreleased

* NB video content is exclusive to the physical DVD and will not appear on digital download or streaming versions of the Super Deluxe Edition set