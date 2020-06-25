Subscribe
News

Prince’s Sign O’ The Times reissue to feature more than 60 unreleased tracks

Hear "Witness 4 The Prosecution" now

Sam Richards

Trending Now

AlbumRichard Williams - 0

Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways – the definitive review

You've got the album, now read Uncut's essential commentary
Read more
FeaturesJohn Robinson - 0

Paul McCartney on Let It Be: “All Beatles things are good, period”

Macca and Ringo get back ahead of Peter Jackson's new documentary
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Some thoughts on Neil Young’s Homegrown

After a Crazy Horse barn tour was cancelled owing to coronavirus touring restrictions, Neil Young devised other ways to...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Paul Weller

Even with a new album out this week, and with the pandemic striking at the heart of how musicians...
Read more

The next Prince album to get the deluxe reissue treatment is 1987’s double album Sign O’ The Times, which will arrive on September 25 along with more than 60 unreleased tracks.

The Super Deluxe Edition (8xCD+DVD or 13xLP+DVD) collects all the audio material that Prince officially released in 1987, as well as 45 previously unissued studio songs recorded between May 1979 and July 1987, and a complete live audio performance captured on June 20, 1987 at Stadium Galgenwaard in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

In addition, both CD and vinyl sets also include a brand-new DVD containing the complete, previously unreleased New Year’s Eve benefit concert at Paisley Park on December 31, 1987, which featured Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis.

Advertisement

Hear one of the previously unreleased tracks, “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)”, below:

Check out the full tracklisting for the super deluxe edition of Sign O’ The Times below and pre-order this (and various other more concise formats) here.

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1 Sign O’ The Times
2 Play In The Sunshine
3 Housequake
4 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
5 It
6 Starfish And Coffee
7 Slow Love
8 Hot Thing
9 Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

Advertisement

1 U Got The Look
2 If I Was Your Girlfriend
3 Strange Relationship
4 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
5 The Cross
6 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night
7 Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

1 Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)
2 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)
3 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)
4 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)
5 Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)
6 Shockadelica (12” long version)
7 U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)
8 Housequake (7” edit)
9 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)
10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)
11 Hot Thing (7” single edit)
12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)
13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

1 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)
2 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)
3 All My Dreams
4 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)
5 Wonderful Day (original version)
6 Strange Relationship (original version)
7 Visions
8 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)
9 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)
10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)
11 And That Says What?
12 Love And Sex
13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)
14 Colors
15 Crystal Ball (7” mix)
16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)
17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A
18 In A Large Room With No Light
All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

1 Train
2 It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings
3 Eggplant (Prince vocal)
4 Everybody Want What They Don’t Got
5 Blanche
6 Soul Psychodelicide
7 The Ball
8 Adonis And Bathsheba
9 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)
10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)
11 The Cocoa Boys
12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes
13 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)
14 It Be’s Like That Sometimes
All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3
1 Emotional Pump
2 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)
3 Cosmic Day
4 Walkin’ In Glory
5 Wally
6 I Need A Man
7 Promise To Be True
8 Jealous Girl (version 2)
9 There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool
10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)
11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)
12 Wonderful Day (12” mix)
13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)
All tracks previously unreleased

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1 Intro/Sign O’ The Times
2 Play In The Sunshine
3 Little Red Corvette
4 Housequake
5 Girls & Boys
6 Slow Love
7 Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
8 Hot Thing
9 Four
10 If I Was Your Girlfriend
11 Let’s Go Crazy
12 When Doves Cry
13 Purple Rain
14 1999
15 Forever In My Life
16 Kiss
17 The Cross
18 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night
All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1 Sign O’ The Times
2 Play In The Sunshine
3 Little Red Corvette
4 Erotic City
5 Housequake
6 Slow Love
7 Do Me, Baby
8 Adore
9 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
10 What’s Your Name Jam
11 Let’s Pretend We’re Married
12 Delirious
13 Jack U Off
14 Drum Solo
15 Twelve
16 Hot Thing
17 If I Was Your Girlfriend
18 Let’s Go Crazy
19 When Doves Cry
20 Purple Rain
21 1999
22 U Got The Look
23 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)
All tracks previously unreleased

* NB video content is exclusive to the physical DVD and will not appear on digital download or streaming versions of the Super Deluxe Edition set

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Get 6 issues of Uncut at special prices - the perfect Father's Day gift!

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.