Primal Scream to headline Peaky Blinders festival in Birmingham

Plus Anna Calvi, Nadine Shah and cast Q&As

To coincide with the fifth series of BBC’s retro mob drama, the first ever Peaky Blinders festival will take place in Digbeth, Birmingham, on September 14 and 15.

Music comes from Primal Scream, Anni Calvi – who’s written the score for the new series – Slaves and Nadine Shah.

The festival has been curated by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who will appear in a live Q&A alongside members of the cast. It also features a contemporary dance commission performed by Rambert, poetry slams, catwalk shows and “an immersive recreation of the Peaky Blinders world”.

Tickets go on sale at 10am next Friday (August 9) from here.

