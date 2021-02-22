Subscribe
Posthumous Tony Joe White album due in May, produced by Dan Auerbach

Hear Smoke From The Chimney's first single, "Boot Money"

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new issue of Uncut

GETTING YOUR COPY OF THIS MONTH'S UNCUT DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR DOOR IS EASY AND HASSLE FREE - CLICK...
Read more
PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Ryley Walker, Rose City Band, Hand Habits, Esther Rose, Richard Barbieri and more
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Mary Wilson: “We were just in it to make music”

Originally published in Uncut in 2015 Marvin Gaye What’s Going On TAMLA, 1971 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M Mary Wilson: The LP cover captures him in all his...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley

In-depths reviews and archive encounters with the reggae legend
Read more

A posthumous Tony Joe White album, Smoke From The Chimney, will be released by Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label on May 7.

The songs were worked up by Auerbach from a batch of vocal/guitar demos passed to him by Tony Joe White’s son and manager, Jody White. The album also features Bobby Wood on keyboards, Paul Franklin on pedal steel, Marcus King on guitar and Stuart Duncan on fiddle.

Watch a video for the first single “Boot Money” below:

“For one reason or another, my Dad would never just want to go into a studio and write with somebody, or go work with somebody,” says Jody White. “He liked to do it at his place, and his way, and it turned out how it turned out, you know what I mean? So, this album really all worked out perfectly. He was making these tracks for Dan all along, but we just didn’t know it.”

Adds Auerbach: “These songs feel like a collection to me and they all seem to work together, in a weird way, even though they’re so different. There’s some heartbreaking ballads and some really raunchy carnal blues. But it all works together like scenes of a movie.”

Pre-order Smoke From The Chimney here and check out the tracklisting below:

Smoke From The Chimney
Boot Money
Del Rio, You’re Making Me Cry
Listen to Your Song
Over You
Scary Stories
Bubba Jones
Someone Is Crying
Billy

